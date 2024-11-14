AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon army redeployment in south crucial to war solution: UN peacekeeping chief

AFP Published November 14, 2024

BAABDA: The UN peacekeeping chief whose force monitors Lebanon’s south said redeploying Lebanese troops there is crucial for any solution to more than a year of Hezbollah-Israel clashes that escalated into war in September.

“The redeployment of the Lebanese armed forces is an absolutely central element to any durable settlement,” Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told reporters during a briefing in the Beirut area, at the end of a three-day visit.

In an interview last month, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told AFP his country was ready to bolster the army’s presence in the south from about 4,500 to at least 11,500 troops following a ceasefire.

Lacroix said the UN appreciates the Lebanese authorities’ “commitment to proceed with more recruitment and more training and elevated the level of preparedness of the Lebanese armed forces.”

Tasked since 1978 with monitoring the “Blue Line” separating Lebanon from Israel, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has more than 9,300 troops who have come under attack during the Israel-Hezbollah war.

US does not want to see UN peacekeepers in Lebanon put in danger, State Dept says

UNIFIL is proceeding “under the assumption that the post-cessation of hostilities and hopefully a return to the negotiating table… will be based on the implementation of Resolution 1701,” Lacroix said.

Adopted in 2006, UN Security Council Resolution 1701 led to a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war that year and said the Lebanese army and peacekeepers should be the only armed forces deployed in the country’s south.

“Any meaningful role for UNIFIL in terms of supporting the implementation by the parties would have to have, as a prerequisite, a full compliance from all to fully implement Resolution 1701,” Lacroix added.

Lacroix met top Lebanese officials including Mikati, speaker of parliament Nabih Berri – a Hezbollah ally at the forefront of ceasefire negotiations – as well as army chief Joseph Aoun.

He also visited UNIFIL’s south Lebanon headquarters in Naqura, near the Israeli border.

Earlier this month, Lacroix said UNIFIL will hold its line despite attacks as well as Israeli demands for it to leave, adding its positions would be “occupied” if it left.

Last month, a UNIFIL spokesman said the force had recorded more than 30 incidents in October resulting in property damage or injury to peacekeepers, about 20 of them from Israeli fire or action.

Since September 23, Israel has escalated its bombing of targets in Lebanon, later sending in ground troops following almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges of fire initiated by Hezbollah over the Gaza war.

More than 3,380 people have been killed in Lebanon since clashes began last year, according to the health ministry, most of them since late September.

UN Security Council Najib Mikati UNIFIL Gaza war Israel and Hezbollah UN peacekeeping chief Lebanon army

Comments

200 characters

Lebanon army redeployment in south crucial to war solution: UN peacekeeping chief

FO terms reports of China seeking joint security for its citizens in Pakistan ‘agenda-driven’

New record: KSE-100 settles above 94,000 amid buying momentum

Israel warfare methods ‘consistent with genocide’: UN committee

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $84mn, now stand at $11.26bn

Major among 2 security personnel martyred in Harnai gun battle: ISPR

ICC Champions Trophy arrives in Pakistan

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories