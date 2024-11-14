AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan elect to bowl in shortened T20I series-opener vs Australia

AFP Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 03:38pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRISBANE: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl in a truncated first of a three-match T20I series against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday.

The match will be reduced to a contest with seven overs per side after a delayed start due to heavy rain and lightning. Two bowlers can bowl two overs and three can bowl one each.

After a surprising 2-1 victory in the recent three-match ODI series, Pakistan are chasing a rare double in Australia as they return to cricket’s shortest format for the first time since their early exit in June’s T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand to go 1-0 up in ODI series

Having led his team to their first series victory against the Australians in Australia in 22 years, Rizwan has also taken the reins of the T20 side after Babar Azam stepped down last month.

A shorthanded Australia are without several top players, who are preparing for the upcoming blockbuster Test series against India.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, who captained Australia for the first time in the third ODI against Pakistan, will take the reins for the entire series in the absence of skipper Mitchell Marsh, who is on paternity leave.

Teams

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis,Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Umpires: Donovan Koch, Phillip Gillespie

TV Umpire: Shaun Haig

Match Referee: David Boon

PAKISTAN VS AUSTRALIA T20

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan elect to bowl in shortened T20I series-opener vs Australia

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistan’s patience: FO

SC’s constitutional bench seeks reports from provinces on actions against pollution

Sazgar Engineering plans Rs1.5bn land purchase for future expansion

Oil prices broadly flat after falling on dollar surge

HRW accuses Israel of ‘war crime’ with ‘forcible transfer’ in Gaza

FBR assures IMF: Rs12.9trn revenue target will stay intact

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Read more stories