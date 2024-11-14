AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,976 Increased By 92.1 (0.93%)
BR30 30,900 Increased By 300.1 (0.98%)
KSE100 94,093 Increased By 737.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 29,155 Increased By 224.1 (0.77%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan falls to 3-month low, pressured by strong dollar

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 12:24pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan fell to its lowest level against the US dollar in more than three months on Thursday, as continued momentum from Donald Trump’s presidential election victory propelled the greenback to a one-year high against major peers.

Trump’s proposed tariffs and other policies such as tax cuts are seen as inflationary and likely to keep US interest rates relatively high, buoying the dollar and pressuring currencies of its trading partners.

“Tariff risks under Trump Presidency 2.0 have emerged as a major concern for FX markets, in turn bolstering the USD,” said Chang Wei Liang, currency and credit strategist at DBS.

But he said the yuan’s weakness would not be disproportionately larger than other Asian currencies because “even in the worst-case scenario of an immediate 60% tariffs on all Chinese exports to the US, the impact on Chinese growth would still be manageable at under 1% of GDP.”

The People’s Bank of China could also anchor yuan expectations through daily fixings, Chang added.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1966 per dollar, 360 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate.

Wednesday’s fix was 314 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2291 per dollar and was last trading 112 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.2442, lowest level since Aug. 2.

Although the PBOC set the fixes firmer than broad estimates over the past two days, Liang Ding, an analyst at research firm Macro Hive, said the central bank’s recent communications signalled its lowest intent to intervene in more than a year.

Ding said that “the PBOC’s key objectives are a stable CFETS RMB index and strong cross-border payments and these two conditions are currently met.”

PBOC pulls China’s yuan off 3-month low with stronger-than-expected fix

China’s trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index rose to 99.46 on Thursday, the highest in more than a week. The index is up 2.53% so far this year.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.257 yuan per dollar, down about 0.2% in Asian trade.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.150% higher at 106.62.

During Trump’s first term as president, the yuan weakened by about 5% against the dollar when an initial round of US tariffs were imposed on Chinese goods in 2018, and fell another 1.5% a year later when trade tensions escalated.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan falls to 3-month low, pressured by strong dollar

FBR assures IMF: Rs12.9trn revenue target will stay intact

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Oil prices ease on stronger greenback, fears of higher output

FBR introduces new payment creation system

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Read more stories