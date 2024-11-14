Plea seeking minimum salary of $1,000 per month filed

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to fix a minimum salary at $1,000 a month across Pakistan.

Chief Justice will hear the petition as an objection case today. The applicant said that the government across Pakistan had a fixed minimum salary of rupees 37000. He said a raise in the minimum wage that would increase the purchasing power of the citizens.

The petitioner therefore asked the court to order a minimum salary of $1,000 a month across country. He also sought court directions for amendments in labor laws.

