AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Markets Print 2024-11-14

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

SINGAPORE: Japan’s rubber futures fell for a fourth session on Wednesday, as tariff threats from US President-elect Donald Trump clouded top consumer China’s demand prospects, while Bejing’s muted stimulus package also weighed.

The April Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed down 2.8 yen, or 0.81%, at 344.0 yen ($2.22) per kg. The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 190 yuan, or 1.06%, to 17,815 yuan ($2,465.61) per metric ton.

Natural rubber prices are under the grip of a sharply strengthening US dollar, imminent trade risks arising from policies under Trump’s presidency, and a huge outflow of speculative funds from Asia to the US, as traders are betting on interest rates remaining higher for longer in the US, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber.

“An already weak demand outlook for natural rubber has now been weakened further on account of the potential trade risks,” said Jacob. “The disappointment over China’s highly anticipated stimulus measures is another key factor keeping sentiment down in natural rubber futures markets.”

Chinese banks extended 500 billion yuan ($69.5 billion) in new loans last month, falling sharply from September and trailing analysts’ expectations, according to data released after the close of market hours on Monday.

The weak reading on credit demand came on top of data showing the slowest consumer price growth in four months in October and deepening producer price deflation.

Sentiment in China remained largely downbeat after Beijing’s stimulus package on Friday disappointed investors speculating on a fiscal bazooka.

The front-month December rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 189.7 US cents per kg, down 1.2%.

