Islamabad’s air quality is currently under control: CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday, assured that Islamabad’s air quality is currently under control, despite increasing concerns over smog across the region.

In a meeting, presided by chairman Randhawa measures aimed at sustaining and improving the air quality in the capital city were discussed.

Senior officials attended the session, including representatives from the Islamabad Police, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Ministry of Climate Change’s Environment Division, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, and CDA’s Environment Wing.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 192 on November 13, 2024, which takes into account the levels of particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide (CO) in the air. This AQI level, according to Pak-EPA, indicates that while air quality is within manageable levels, sustained efforts are necessary to prevent further deterioration. DG Pak-EPA emphasised the importance of ongoing monitoring and suggested a regular release of AQI updates to keep the public informed about air quality trends.

Randhawa commended efforts already underway to reduce industrial emissions, noting that Islamabad’s industrial sector is relatively small and emissions are well-regulated. In addition to keeping industrial pollution in check, it was decided to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for vehicular emissions. Vehicle fitness certifications will become mandatory, and a crackdown will target heavy and public transport vehicles emitting visible smoke, with FIRs to be registered against violators.

Specific hotspots and border areas will receive close monitoring, and CDA teams will sprinkle water on construction sites to reduce dust levels.

Officials clarified that crop residue burning is not a major contributor to Islamabad’s smog, though they will monitor waste burning and fires at dumping sites, with support from Safe City project cameras for enhanced surveillance.

An awareness campaign is also planned to educate the public on smog-related health risks and preventive steps.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Islamabad Police FM stations, a series of health advisories will be issued, encouraging mask use in high-smog areas.

Additionally, a symposium and awareness walk are set to be organised by CDA Hospital, along with other public sector hospitals, to further raise awareness.

