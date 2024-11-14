AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

PTI leader urges SC to set aside IHC verdict

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader prayed to the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and declare that the transfer of election petition by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to another Tribunal is unlawful and without jurisdiction.

PTI lawyer and leader Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari, who had contested general election from NA-48, Islamabad, but lost, on Wednesday filed an appeal against the IHC judgment dated 19-09-2024.

Bukhari had filed a writ petition against the ECP’s order 10-06-2024 to transfer his petition to another Election Tribunal, which comprised retired judge of the High Court. Bukhari’s petition was pending before the tribunal comprising a sitting judge of the IHC.

The IHC single judge had aside the impugned order of the Commission. However, instead of reinstating the original tribunal, was remanded back to the ECP for a fresh decision.

The petitioner contended that the IHC’s judgment is contrary to both the law and the facts of the case.

He submitted that the IHC judge overlooked relevant laws and fact in not fully allowing the writ petition and declaring that the Election Commission has no jurisdiction to transfer an election petition from a tribunal presided over by a sitting judge without prior consultation with the chief justice of IHC.

The petitioner contended that Section 140 of the Election Act provides that an election tribunal, when constituted by the Commission, must be appointed in consultation with chief justice of the relevant High Court. This consultation is a necessary safeguard to ensure the tribunal’s impartiality and integrity, especially when it involves a sitting judge.

The petitioner, however, admitted the fact that Section 151 of the Election Act empowers the Election Commission to transfer a case from one tribunal to another, but this power is not unfettered.

The ECP must exercise this jurisdiction with the confines of the law and established procedural requirements.

Transferring an election petition from a tribunal comprising a sitting judge, without consulting the chief justice of the High Court violates the statutory safeguards designed to protect the integrity of the judicial proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC SC PTI

Comments

200 characters

PTI leader urges SC to set aside IHC verdict

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

Trump meets Biden at White House to discuss power transfer

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Read more stories