AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after completing three-day visit to Azerbaijan

BR Web Desk Published November 13, 2024 Updated November 13, 2024 09:05pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday after completing his three-day official visit to Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Azerbaijan’s Minister for Defence Farid Ahmedov bid farewell to PM Shehbaz at the Baku International Airport.

During his visit, the premier attended the COP-29 Climate Action Summit where informed the world leaders about the challenges faced by Pakistan due to the adverse effects of climate change.

He also urged the countries historically responsible for environmental pollution to fulfil their global economic commitments regarding climate action.

The prime minister also chaired the Round Table Conference on Climate Finance and urged the participants to fulfil their promises regarding climate action.

PM Shehbaz also participated in a high-level event hosted by Tajikistan on glacier preservation, where he outlined Pakistan’s efforts to protect glaciers and water resources.

During his three-day visit, the premier held several bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Czech Republic, as well as the President of Azerbaijan.

At the COP29 Climate Action Summit, the premier also held informal meetings with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Presidents of the UAE, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Nepal.

Azerbaijan PM Shehbaz Sharif COP29 climate summit

Comments

200 characters
A. Chak Nov 13, 2024 10:16pm
Has anyone done a study to see how effective these jaunts are? Pakistani PMs typically spend more time touring the world rather than Pakistan itself.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after completing three-day visit to Azerbaijan

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

High-value target among 4 terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

KSE-100 closes marginally higher in choppy trading

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to ensure safety of Chinese nationals

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

UK’s The Guardian stops posting on ‘toxic media platform’ X

Read more stories