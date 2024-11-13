PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after completing three-day visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday after completing his three-day official visit to Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Azerbaijan’s Minister for Defence Farid Ahmedov bid farewell to PM Shehbaz at the Baku International Airport.

During his visit, the premier attended the COP-29 Climate Action Summit where informed the world leaders about the challenges faced by Pakistan due to the adverse effects of climate change.

He also urged the countries historically responsible for environmental pollution to fulfil their global economic commitments regarding climate action.

The prime minister also chaired the Round Table Conference on Climate Finance and urged the participants to fulfil their promises regarding climate action.

PM Shehbaz also participated in a high-level event hosted by Tajikistan on glacier preservation, where he outlined Pakistan’s efforts to protect glaciers and water resources.

During his three-day visit, the premier held several bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Czech Republic, as well as the President of Azerbaijan.

At the COP29 Climate Action Summit, the premier also held informal meetings with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Presidents of the UAE, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Nepal.