AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
DGKC 86.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
FFBL 64.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.73%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
MLCF 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.4%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 151.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.22%)
PRL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.23%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
TOMCL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 52.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,915 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 30,757 Increased By 5.9 (0.02%)
KSE100 93,276 Increased By 51.9 (0.06%)
KSE30 28,900 Increased By 15 (0.05%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-13

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Terence J Sigamony Published November 13, 2024 Updated November 13, 2024 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional bench sans Justice Ayesha A Malik will hear constitutional cases; priority shall be accorded to the oldest, from November 14 and 15.

The committee constituted under Article 191A (4) of the constitution directed the Registrar’s Office to list constitutional cases accordingly for hearing before the bench. It resolved that priority shall be accorded to the oldest cases.

The committee in view of the unavailability of Justice Ayesha A Malik on November 14 and 15 resolved that the bench comprising all available judges shall be constituted to proceed with the cases on these dates. It further resolved to reconvene on Wednesday (November 13) at 12:30 pm at the Supreme Court, Islamabad, upon the arrival of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar in Islamabad for further deliberations.

Constitutional Benches: Moot held to work out modalities of rapid functioning

The committee was convened on Tuesday at the Supreme Court, Islamabad under the chairmanship of Justice AminudDin Khan, Head of the Constitutional Bench, to discuss matters related to the formation of the constitutional bench. It was attended by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, who participated telephonically from Karachi.

During the meeting, the Registrar’s Office apprised the committee of the pending cases that fall within the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Bench.

The 12-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on November 5 by a majority of 7 to 5 named Justice AminudDin Khan as the head of a seven-member constitutional bench in the Supreme Court.

The bench includes judges from all the four provinces; Justice AminudDin and Justice Ayesha A Malik from Punjab, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi from Sindh, Justice? Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan from Balochistan and Justice Mussarat Hilali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Supreme Court Bar Association lauded the constitution of a seven-member Constitutional Bench. The newly-elected President of SCBA Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta has expressed confidence in the competence and integrity of all members of this newly-formed constitutional bench, affirming their capability to address pivotal constitutional matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC SCBA Justice Ayesha Malik constitutional bench constitutional cases

Comments

200 characters

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories