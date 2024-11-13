Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional bench sans Justice Ayesha A Malik will hear constitutional cases; priority shall be accorded to the oldest, from November 14 and 15.

The committee constituted under Article 191A (4) of the constitution directed the Registrar’s Office to list constitutional cases accordingly for hearing before the bench. It resolved that priority shall be accorded to the oldest cases.

The committee in view of the unavailability of Justice Ayesha A Malik on November 14 and 15 resolved that the bench comprising all available judges shall be constituted to proceed with the cases on these dates. It further resolved to reconvene on Wednesday (November 13) at 12:30 pm at the Supreme Court, Islamabad, upon the arrival of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar in Islamabad for further deliberations.

Constitutional Benches: Moot held to work out modalities of rapid functioning

The committee was convened on Tuesday at the Supreme Court, Islamabad under the chairmanship of Justice AminudDin Khan, Head of the Constitutional Bench, to discuss matters related to the formation of the constitutional bench. It was attended by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, who participated telephonically from Karachi.

During the meeting, the Registrar’s Office apprised the committee of the pending cases that fall within the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Bench.

The 12-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on November 5 by a majority of 7 to 5 named Justice AminudDin Khan as the head of a seven-member constitutional bench in the Supreme Court.

The bench includes judges from all the four provinces; Justice AminudDin and Justice Ayesha A Malik from Punjab, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi from Sindh, Justice? Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan from Balochistan and Justice Mussarat Hilali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Supreme Court Bar Association lauded the constitution of a seven-member Constitutional Bench. The newly-elected President of SCBA Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta has expressed confidence in the competence and integrity of all members of this newly-formed constitutional bench, affirming their capability to address pivotal constitutional matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024