AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFBL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HUBC 109.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
MLCF 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 195.51 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.42%)
PAEL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
PPL 151.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.26%)
PRL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
SEARL 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 53.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,918 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 93,368 Increased By 143.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 28,930 Increased By 45 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

Schools in five more Punjab divisions shut down

NNI Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: Schools in five more divisions of Punjab have been closed in response to increasing air pollution. A notification has been issued regarding the school closures, which includes the Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi divisions.

Schools in these areas will remain closed until Nov 17. Private tuition centres will also remain shut, and teaching for all classes up to grade 12 will be conducted online.

It is worth noting that schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan divisions had already been closed earlier due to the same concern.

Smog situation worsened in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as poisonous smoke made it difficult to breathe for people, especially in Lahore, which was the worst polluted city in the world on Tuesday.

Early morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore reached highly hazardous 968. However, the situation improved a bit around 10:30am as the Swiss IQAir measured the AQI of Lahore at 744.

The AQI of DHA area of the provincial capital was recorded at 1,236, Johar Town 991, Syed Maratab Ali Road 1,256, and Ghazi Road interchange 904.

schools air pollution smog schools closure Smog in Punjab Punjab districts

Comments

200 characters

Schools in five more Punjab divisions shut down

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories