Schools in five more Punjab divisions shut down

LAHORE: Schools in five more divisions of Punjab have been closed in response to increasing air pollution. A notification has been issued regarding the school closures, which includes the Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi divisions.

Schools in these areas will remain closed until Nov 17. Private tuition centres will also remain shut, and teaching for all classes up to grade 12 will be conducted online.

It is worth noting that schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan divisions had already been closed earlier due to the same concern.

Smog situation worsened in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as poisonous smoke made it difficult to breathe for people, especially in Lahore, which was the worst polluted city in the world on Tuesday.

Early morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore reached highly hazardous 968. However, the situation improved a bit around 10:30am as the Swiss IQAir measured the AQI of Lahore at 744.

The AQI of DHA area of the provincial capital was recorded at 1,236, Johar Town 991, Syed Maratab Ali Road 1,256, and Ghazi Road interchange 904.