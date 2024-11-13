AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

Panel approves draft bill regarding status of women

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:01am

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12: A parliamentary panel, on Tuesday, approved the draft bill regarding the status of women after detailed deliberations and recommended that the bill may be passed by National Assembly.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice which met here with Mahmood Bashir Virk in chair, considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 27) moved by Aliya Kamran.

During the deliberations, the mover raised objection that the committee could not reconsider the bill, which the chair overruled and deferred it for reconsideration.

However, the mover submitted her note of dissent for reconsideration of the bill.

The panel did not consider the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Ordinance No.VI of 2024), a government bill, and deferred it on the request of the concerned ministry.

The committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 51 and 106), (moved by Naveed Aamir Jeeva.

After deliberations, it was also informed that comments from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been received and the bill is not supported, whereas, comments from other three provinces are still awaited.

The panel deferred the bill with directives that the letter be written to all parliamentary leaders at National Assembly and Senate for their comments and views on the bill.

The committee deferred the following bills due to absence of their movers. The bills included the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 184), the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 51, 59 and 106), the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 177, 193 and 208), the Contempt of Court (Repeal) Bill, 2024) and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 175A and 215).

