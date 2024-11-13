PTI leaders, SIC Chairman detained, later released

RAWALPINDI: Punjab police on Tuesday briefly detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, along with Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman for violating Section 144 but later released them.

Police has taken into custody opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and SIC chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza for brief period from outside Adiala Jail and then released them. The PTI’s leaders had arrived at Adiala Jail after a court had allowed them to meet with PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Police sources said that they were detained for violating of Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi earlier this week ahead of a planned PTI rally. The police claimed that the leaders had gathered in a restricted area and were in violation of Section 144, they said.

