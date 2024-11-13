AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
BOP 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
DGKC 86.88 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
FFBL 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.88%)
OGDC 195.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.54%)
PAEL 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.72%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
PPL 152.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.55%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.93%)
PTC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
SEARL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 35.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TREET 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
TRG 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,897 Decreased By -23 (-0.23%)
BR30 30,702 Decreased By -49.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 93,371 Increased By 146 (0.16%)
KSE30 28,920 Increased By 35.3 (0.12%)
Pakistan

PTI leaders, SIC Chairman detained, later released

Fazal Sher Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

RAWALPINDI: Punjab police on Tuesday briefly detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, along with Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman for violating Section 144 but later released them.

Police has taken into custody opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and SIC chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza for brief period from outside Adiala Jail and then released them. The PTI’s leaders had arrived at Adiala Jail after a court had allowed them to meet with PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Police sources said that they were detained for violating of Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi earlier this week ahead of a planned PTI rally. The police claimed that the leaders had gathered in a restricted area and were in violation of Section 144, they said.

PTI SIC

