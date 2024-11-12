‘Mission: Impossible 8’: Tom Cruise shares new trailer for ‘The Final Reckoning’

Actor Tom Cruise shared the new title and trailer for the eighth installment in his eponymous franchise, ‘Mission: Impossible’, on Instagram on Monday.

‘The Final Reckoning’ is now the official title for ‘Mission: Impossible 8,’ which was originally slated to be the ‘Part Two’ to 2023’s ‘Dead Reckoning.’

Cruise revealed the title and a poster along with the caption, “Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025.”

The action-packed trailer shows Cruise scuba diving and exploring a wrecked submarine and flying and falling out of airplanes.

Actor Angela Bassett is also revealed to be back as CIA Director Erika Sloane, after she first appeared in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’

The movie seemingly picks up where the previous one, ‘Dead Reckoning’, left off. Ethan Hunt (Cruise) was faced with a mysterious AI program called The Entity with the potential to change the world and cause much harm in the wrong hands.

After escaping a calamitous train crash at the end of the movie, Hunt realizes The Entity is stashed aboard a sunken Russian submarine, but a foe from Hunt’s past named Gabriel (Esai Morales) is also on the trail.

Returning characters include Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, and Vanessa Kirby, along with several newcomers.

Christopher McQuarrie is back as director and co-writer after helming previous ‘Mission: Impossible’ films, ‘Rogue Nation,’ ‘Fallout’ and ‘Dead Reckoning.’

Cruise is widely considered as one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. Across his five-decade career, Cruise’s movies have earned more than $12 billion globally.

The sequel to his classic film, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ also put him on track for record earnings, due to a share of gross box office revenue.