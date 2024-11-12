AGL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.19%)
DGKC 87.66 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.61%)
FCCL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
FFBL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.33%)
HUMNL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
MLCF 42.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.65%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 195.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.93%)
PAEL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
PPL 152.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.76%)
PRL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.78%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TREET 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
TRG 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
UNITY 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,949 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.23%)
BR30 30,979 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.38%)
KSE100 93,526 Decreased By -122.4 (-0.13%)
KSE30 28,960 Decreased By -57.9 (-0.2%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

ADR financing: undermining monetary policy?

BR Research Published 12 Nov, 2024 08:41am

Commercial banks are on a lending spree—not due to excess liquidity or a dramatic economic turnaround, but because of a regulatory issue. The government is imposing higher taxes on banks with lower Advance to Deposit Ratios (ADR), and nearly every bank falls short of the target and is looking to lend wherever possible.

Based on informal discussions with bankers, many of these loans are for non-productive uses, which could have unintended implications for the current account deficit, potentially leading to higher imports. Even if this doesn’t happen, the intended goal of increasing productive lending to the private sector remains unfulfilled.

In a recent development, the Islamabad High Court has barred the FBR from collecting income tax from a commercial bank based on low ADR. Askari Bank obtained a stay earlier this week, arguing that it’s beyond the FBR’s mandate to dictate how banks deploy their deposits. Simply put, how can the FBR impose income tax on a balance sheet item?

Nonetheless, the ADR tax is creating market distortions. Many banks are lending to Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) at below-market rates, and DFIs, which rarely engage in long-term financing, are then investing in T-bills and PIBs, earning a spread of 2-4 percent. This allows banks to avoid the ADR tax while the government’s borrowing continues unabated, with the spread effectively transferring from banks to DFIs.

Similarly, banks are lending at significant discounts to public sector entities. While there is high tax on direct government lending, quasi-government organizations are benefiting from these favorable rates.

In other cases, banks are increasing lending in foreign currency deposits through FE25 loans. This is reflected in a $525 million decrease in banking FX reserves over five weeks, likely due to a rise in FX loans. The interest rate on FX loans is around 5 percent in USD, compared to 13 percent for PKR loans. Many importers and exporters are betting on a stable PKR in the coming months, making FX loans more attractive. This is mutually beneficial for banks and borrowers but may lead to higher imports, straining FX liquidity.

In the auto sector, car companies are partnering with banks to offer auto financing at below-market rates. One company has launched a product, another is preparing to do so, and more are expected to follow. Meanwhile, the SBP has set an Rs3 million limit and a 36-month cap on auto financing to curb non-essential imports. However, the ADR policy may undermine the SBP’s intent to control auto imports.

imports Taxes SBP commercial banks FBR higher taxes Deposit Ratios economic turnaround Advance to Deposit Ratios ADR tax

Comments

200 characters

ADR financing: undermining monetary policy?

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories