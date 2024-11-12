AGL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
Print 2024-11-12

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Muhammad Ali Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 08:34am

KARACHI: Russia is keen to work with Pakistan on the North-South Trade Corridor (NSTC)- Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan - to strengthen our trade relations with Pakistan.

This was stated by Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Albert Khorev, along with Consul General Andrey V Fedorov, at an event organized by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) titled “Exploring the Evolving Dynamics of Pakistan-Russia Relations.”

Khorev said Pakistan and Russia are expected to commence technical consultations on the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) this week.

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

The ambassador stated that the issue of the PSM was discussed between Pakistan and Russia during a recent visit of a Russian delegation to Islamabad. “Both sides have agreed to hold bilateral experts’ consultation online,” he said, adding that this consultation is scheduled to take place this week.

Furthermore, Khorev informed that Pakistan has suggested Russia to send specialists to Karachi to observe the ground realities of the PSM. “We see this development as a promising start,” the Russian ambassador said.

Khorev also emphasized that Pakistan remains a priority for Russia in Asia. He informed that Russia had sent the first shipment of 7 million barrels of crude oil to Pakistan and that bilateral trade between the two countries is growing, especially in the agriculture sector.

Congratulating Pakistan on hosting the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the ambassador said that Russia is “eagerly willing” for Pakistan to join BRICS.

Commenting on the Palestine-Israel conflict, the Russian Ambassador said that the issue must be treated under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, adopted in 1967, and urged the world powers to help avert the chances of a third world war under the ongoing situation.

“We are deeply concerned about the escalation of the Palestine and Israel conflict in the Middle East that is now extended to Lebanon and Syria. This will destabilize the region,” he said, criticizing the US role and urging the world to play its role for de-escalation.

Khorev also stated that Russia is interested in extending defense relations with Pakistan and that the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Sergey Yuryevich Istrakov, visited Pakistan in October 2024.

Commenting on Trump’s statement, he said that President Putin termed newly elected president Donald Trump’s statement on Ukraine “interesting” and towards results.

Nadira Panjwani, the Chairperson of KCFR, urged the Russian ambassador to put more efforts into increasing cultural and educational engagements between the two countries to strengthen the bilateral relations.

