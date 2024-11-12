Monem inaugurates three new recreational parks

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami vowed to roll out further uplift initiatives for the metropolis as its city chief, Monem Zafar inaugurated three new recreational parks for citizens on Monday.

After opening the parks, Monem pledged that his party's elected civic representatives will advance the city's development, saying that the nine union councils run under the JI local government administration will see more initiatives.

The JI is focused more on fulfilling its development promises to the public, instead of crying foul, he said that the party continues to serve the public on a priority basis.

Over the last year, he said, the JI restored some 120 parks, 33 public sector schools and installed over 40,000 street lights with constructing several roads.

The JI values the public tax money, spending the allocated funds honestly with a primary aim to help the public, he said and accused the ruling PPP, its mayor and provincial government for making citizens suffer from dearth of civic facilities.

The city has grown into a hub of problems despite being the largest paying city, he cried foul, saying that Karachi, which runs the entire country with the financial resources, awaits uplift and growth for decades.

He also criticized the successive governments for not establishing the K-IV water project, which JI City Nazim, late Nematullah Khan had initiated nearly two decades ago, leaving Karachi high and dry.

Monem highlighted the underlying causes that may fail the K-IV water project even it is completed after years, which he pointed out as "tumbledown" underground pipelines.

