AGL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
AIRLINK 127.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.65%)
DGKC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FFBL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.24%)
HUMNL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
MLCF 42.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 196.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.68%)
PAEL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
PPL 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.75%)
PRL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.98%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.64%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TRG 53.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,944 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 30,944 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.49%)
KSE100 93,478 Decreased By -170.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 28,972 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.16%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Monem inaugurates three new recreational parks

Recorder Report Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 08:01am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami vowed to roll out further uplift initiatives for the metropolis as its city chief, Monem Zafar inaugurated three new recreational parks for citizens on Monday.

After opening the parks, Monem pledged that his party's elected civic representatives will advance the city's development, saying that the nine union councils run under the JI local government administration will see more initiatives.

The JI is focused more on fulfilling its development promises to the public, instead of crying foul, he said that the party continues to serve the public on a priority basis.

Over the last year, he said, the JI restored some 120 parks, 33 public sector schools and installed over 40,000 street lights with constructing several roads.

The JI values the public tax money, spending the allocated funds honestly with a primary aim to help the public, he said and accused the ruling PPP, its mayor and provincial government for making citizens suffer from dearth of civic facilities.

The city has grown into a hub of problems despite being the largest paying city, he cried foul, saying that Karachi, which runs the entire country with the financial resources, awaits uplift and growth for decades.

He also criticized the successive governments for not establishing the K-IV water project, which JI City Nazim, late Nematullah Khan had initiated nearly two decades ago, leaving Karachi high and dry.

Monem highlighted the underlying causes that may fail the K-IV water project even it is completed after years, which he pointed out as "tumbledown" underground pipelines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI Monem Zafar new recreational parks

Comments

200 characters

Monem inaugurates three new recreational parks

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories