Draft bill to amend Punjab Agri Income Tax 2024 presented in PA

LAHORE: A draft bill to amend the Punjab Agricultural Income Tax 2024 was presented in the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman introduced the bill. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan referred the bill to the relevant standing committee for consideration.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Neelum Jabbar has submitted a resolution to ban shopping bags, citing the harmful effects of polythene bags on the environment.

These bags don’t decompose in soil and damage crops by blocking the soil’s pores, ultimately harming agricultural productivity The resolution urges the government to impose a complete ban on shopping bags to prevent environmental pollution and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

The resolution highlights the urgent need to address the issue, as polythene bags contribute significantly to environmental degradation. By banning shopping bags, Pakistan can reduce plastic waste, promote sustainable practices, and protect its natural resources.

Speaking on the point of order opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan has requested to install air purifiers in the Punjab Assembly to combat smog. Ahmed pointed out that the Environmental Department has made it mandatory for all high-rise buildings to install air purifiers.

He said that Punjab Assembly area is one of the worst-affected regions by smog, Ahmed urged that air purifiers be installed in the assembly as well.

The situation is dire, with over 35,000 people hospitalized due to smog-related issues, and medicines running low. This measure would help mitigate the harmful effects of smog on the health of assembly members and staff. By installing air purifiers, the assembly can contribute to improving air quality and protecting the well-being of those within its premises.

Government member Amjad Ali Javed stated that discussions are underway to increase salaries in the country, which is facing economic challenges. However, he pointed out that judges’ salaries were recently increased overnight, while ordinary citizens face budget cuts and layoffs from institutions to save government funds.

During the Punjab Assembly session, Parliamentary Secretary Hassan Askari responded to questions about the Department of Industry, Trade, and Investment. Answering Opposition member Nadia Khar’s query, Askari said that a feasibility study will be conducted at the local level to establish a Technical Training and Vocational Training Center in Kot Addu district if needed. He also promised to provide transportation for the Technical Institute.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker questioned the authority of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Ans Jaan to allocate the most expensive plot for a factory, asking if he had the power to do so. Parliamentary Secretary Hassan Askari responded that plots cannot be allocated without following the proper procedure.

The Speaker requested clarification from the department on the plot allocation process, emphasizing that Mian Ans Jan should not allocate expensive plots without justification.

Opposition member Sardar Muhammad Awais Dreshak suggested that the government establish an Industrial Estate in Rajanpur and Kot Mithan, which falls along the CPEC route. This, he argued, could become a hub for business activity in the future.

PPP MPA Mamtaz Chang said that Rahim Yar Khan has two of Asia’s largest fertilizer factories and seven sugar industries, established in 2011. However, the fertilizer factories are contaminating the drinking water, making it bitter, and also affecting the underground water. To address this issue, factories should be relocated away from rivers and water sources to prevent further pollution, whether they are fertilizer or sugar mills.

Provincial Law Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharat requested that all questions be postponed to allow for thorough answers to issues related to FIEDMIC.

Mumtaz Chang, a member of the People’s Party, addressed the assembly, expressing concerns about corruption among police officials Kachha area. He presented evidence against corrupt SHOs and threatened to resign from his assembly membership if no action is taken. Chang emphasized that he is not there to sell petty interests but to represent the people’s voice.

He criticized the government’s inaction against kidnappings and robberies in Sadikabad and Nawababad, warning that if the government fails to act, they should accept his resignation. Chang said action was taken against Secretary for his wrong doings.

Chang shared personal experiences, stating that people from his constituency were kidnapped and two were injured. False reports are presented in the assembly, claiming 1,000 police personnel are deployed in Kachha area, yet none are present at checkpoints.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024