KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 28.769 billion and the number of lots traded was 26.364.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.527 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.963 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.953 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.904 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.691 billion), Silver (PKR 1.312 billion), DJ (PKR 540.062 million), Copper (PKR 300.292 million), SP 500 (PKR 252.415 million), Natural Gas (PKR 163.502 million), Palladium (PKR 83.190 million), Japan Equity (PKR 54.340 million), Brent (PKR 17.172 million) and Aluminum (PKR 4.414 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 40 lots amounting to PKR 86.143 million were traded.

