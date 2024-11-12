Drug abuse in schools and colleges: Ministry directed to take measures

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Monday expressed annoyance over the rising drug abuse in educational institutes and cross-border drug trafficking and asked the Ministry of Narcotics Control to take concrete steps to combat the increasing drug use in schools and colleges.

The National Assembly Committee on Narcotics Control meeting chaired by Malik Shah directed the ministry to take effective action for controlling drug use.

MNA Malik Sohail Khan expressed concern over the continuing prevalence of drugs in Islamabad, particularly in schools.

He pointed out that despite the capital’s smaller size; it has not been made drug-free, questioning the ANF’s performance in other cities. He also criticised the ongoing issue of drug use among students in educational institutes.

In response, the ANF Director said that the force is actively conducting operations in areas near schools and universities, but emphasised that the responsibility for controlling drug use within educational institutes lies with the institutions themselves.

He stressed that the fight against drugs requires a collective effort from all sectors of society, and while the ANF conducts large-scale operations, it does not deal with street-level enforcement.

MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch raised concerns about the rising drug use among the elite, alleging that powerful drug dealers avoid punishment by hiring high-profile lawyers. He called for stronger actions to hold these individuals accountable.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control Shehzad Durani, briefing the committee, said that ANF has seized 125 metric tons of different kinds of narcotics during the current year in the country.

