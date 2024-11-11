AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

Pakistani columnists and writers: Iranian CG agrees to arrange tours

Published 11 Nov, 2024

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafshekhah has agreed with a suggestion of arranging tourist visits by columnists and writers of Pakistan and Iran for highlighting cultural, historical bonds besides strengthening socio-economic relations between the two brotherly neighboring countries.

The Iranian envoy expressed these views while talking with a delegation of Abaseen Column Writers Association which called on him under the leadership of its President, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the delegation members included General Secretary, Abid Akhtar Hassan, Wasim Shahid, Sahibzada Talha Saeed Advocate, Munawar Shah Munawar, Aurangzeb Ghaznavi and Malik Khan Saeed Mohmand.

Speaking during the meeting, President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked the Iranian Consul General for being in contact with columnists and the journalist community of the region. On this occasion, he recalled a 14 days visit of the Abaseen Column Writers Association under his supervision to Iran in 2019.

The visit was historical and very informative from a knowledge sharing point of view, Zia Sarhadi mentioned. After the visit, members of the delegation penned their views to press the potential of joint Pak-Iran Joint Touristic Potential.

Since Iran is an Islamic country, having no match to its cultural history so a visit of columnists should be arranged again for highlighting its rich heritage, Zia suggested. The visit will also play an effective role in further strengthening brotherly and bilateral relations between two countries, he added.

Speaking to the delegation members, Iranian Consul General agreed with the suggestion that exchange of touristic visits by columnists and writers of Pakistan and Iran will play an effective role in further strengthening of relations between the two countries. He held out assurance of giving due consideration to the suggestions presented by members of Abaseen Column Writers Association.

Pakistan and Iran Pakistani columnists and writers Ali Banafshekhah Iranian Consul General in Peshawar

