Shujaat approves formation of new wings in PML-Q

LAHORE: With the approval of the party President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has established several new wings to strengthen its organisational framework.

According to the channel report, the appointments were formalised with notifications signed by the party’s Chief Organizer, Dr Muhammad Amjad.

Key appointments include former Election Commission Secretary and ex-Provincial Minister Kanwar Dilshad, who will lead the party’s Think

Tank Wing, and Barrister Dr Raheem Awan, assigned to the Law and Justice Wing.

As per the notification, Atif Malik will head the Traders Wing of the PML-Q, while Mehrin Malik Adam will oversee Provincial Coordination. Additionally, Azam Chaudhry has been appointed head of the Public Affairs Wing.

Other appointments include Anila Ayaz Chaudhry as President of the Human Rights Wing, Jahanzeb Amjad as President of the Business Community, Sana Durrani as President of the Cultural Wing, and Bilal Naeem as District Coordinator for Rawalpindi.