Climate Action Summit: PM to visit Baku on 12th

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Baku, Azerbaijan to participate in the “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” taking place on 12-13 November as part of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference.

Foreign Office said the Prime Minister and will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other cabinet members and senior officials.

The PM will leave for Baku on Monday evening after attending Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

At the Baku Summit, the prime minister will make a robust call for climate solidarity and climate justice, based on the established principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the prime minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with participating world leaders.

Foreign Office spokesperson, however, ruled out PM’s sideline meeting with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. She said that no formal request has been made from the Indian External Ministry (MEA).

COP29 is taking place at a time when millions around the world including in Pakistan, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change. As an important stakeholder, Pakistan will continue to make positive contributions to the global climate debate, negotiations and collective action.

