Wellalage takes three for Sri Lanka, New Zealand all out for 135

DAMBULLA: Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage took three wickets for Sri Lanka to leave a second string New Zealand side all out for 135 in Saturday’s Twenty20 opener.

Fresh from a commanding red-ball series win in India, the tourists arrived in the island nation missing Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra and other stalwarts who are resting for an upcoming Test battle against England.

Despite a brisk start that saw the Kiwis notch up 12 runs in the first over, Sri Lanka’s spinners quickly brought their inning to a screeching halt.

Wellalage finished 3-20 and Wanindu Hasaranga took two while pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara also piled on the misery, grabbing four wickets between them.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell showed the only fight from the top and middle order, scoring 27 off 24 balls including two fours and a six.

New Zealand managed to go past 100 after a gutsy 39-run stand for the ninth wicket between Ish Sodhi and Zakary Foulkes.

Foulkes, joint top-scorer with 27 off 16, hit a four and a six to help the Kiwis salvage some pride before Sodhi’s departure on 10 in the final over.

New Zealand opted to bat after winning the toss and handed a debut to wicketkeeper-batsman Mitchell Hay, who was caught off a Pathirana delivery on his second ball to depart on naught.

The second and final match of the series is at the same venue on Sunday.