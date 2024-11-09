Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started an inquiry against seven officers at Islamabad International Airport allegedly involved in facilitation of smuggling of sensitive night vision equipment in the country.

The FBR has directed the Collector Islamabad Airport to conduct an inquiry against seven officials on allegations of involvement in the facilitation of smuggling of night vision-related equipment.

The allegations have been made against seven officers of the Islamabad International Airport and the inquiry has been assigned to Collector Islamabad Airport: Inspector Shakeel, Inspector Faraz, Inspector Muslim, Sep Khurram, Sep Syed Abbas Shah, Sep Asim and Sep Saqib, list provided by the FBR accused.

Smuggling: FBR moves summaries to PM for enforcement step

The FBR communicated to the collector, collectorate of Customs Airport that a piece of information has been received to the effect that a network is involved in the smuggling of Thermal Imaging Sights from China/UAE, and this network is being facilitated by seven Customs officials during the clearance process at Islamabad International Airport in connivance with the cargo companies and clearing agents.

“I am further directed to state that a fact-finding inquiry in this regard will be conducted, and a report of the same be shared with the FBR by November 22, 2024,” the communication added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024