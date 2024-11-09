AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-09

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started an inquiry against seven officers at Islamabad International Airport allegedly involved in facilitation of smuggling of sensitive night vision equipment in the country.

The FBR has directed the Collector Islamabad Airport to conduct an inquiry against seven officials on allegations of involvement in the facilitation of smuggling of night vision-related equipment.

The allegations have been made against seven officers of the Islamabad International Airport and the inquiry has been assigned to Collector Islamabad Airport: Inspector Shakeel, Inspector Faraz, Inspector Muslim, Sep Khurram, Sep Syed Abbas Shah, Sep Asim and Sep Saqib, list provided by the FBR accused.

Smuggling: FBR moves summaries to PM for enforcement step

The FBR communicated to the collector, collectorate of Customs Airport that a piece of information has been received to the effect that a network is involved in the smuggling of Thermal Imaging Sights from China/UAE, and this network is being facilitated by seven Customs officials during the clearance process at Islamabad International Airport in connivance with the cargo companies and clearing agents.

“I am further directed to state that a fact-finding inquiry in this regard will be conducted, and a report of the same be shared with the FBR by November 22, 2024,” the communication added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs FBR smuggling Islamabad International Airport FBR officials Inquiry night vision equipment

Comments

200 characters

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Read more stories