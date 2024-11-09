Punjab bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens

LAHORE: Keeping in view the deteriorating situation of smog, the Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Friday imposed a complete ban in four divisions of the province on citizen’s entry to all public entertainment places.

The ban will remain in effect till November 17, 2024, and applicable in Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad divisions, said a notification issued by the EPD in this regard.

Districts falling under this ban include Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahudin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.

Director General, Environmental Protection Agency (PA) Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh in the wake of further deterioration of the situation of smog in these districts, exercising his powers conferred upon me u/s 6(1) (t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997, ordered a complete ban on public entry in all parks (public & private), zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and joy/play lands.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Agriculture Department, Punjab has urged farmers to avoid burning rice residue after harvesting. This practice not only reduces soil fertility but also poses significant harm to the environment and public health. Burning crop residue increases air pollution, leading to a rise in respiratory illnesses such as asthma, especially in areas like Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala, where the problem has become severe.

The spokesperson further advised farmers to incorporate rice residue back into the soil instead of burning it. This method increases the organic matter in the soil, enhancing its fertility for the next crop. Farmers can use rotators for manual harvesting and disc harrows for machine harvesting to mix residue into the soil. Alternatively, they can plough deep, apply half a bag of urea per acre, and irrigate the field to boost soil fertility.

He also warned that burning rice residue is a punishable offence under the Environment Protection Act. Legal action can be taken against farmers who engage in this practice. Farmers are, therefore, requested to refrain from such illegal activities and to play their part in preventing pollution. It is everyone’s responsibility to take proactive measures to protect our land and environment.

