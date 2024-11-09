Judicial orders: PTI condemns govt’s blatant disregard

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly condemned the government's blatant disregard for judicial orders as no PTI leader was allowed to meet party founding chairman Imran Khan on Friday.

He said that the PTI leaders visited Adiala Jail to meet Khan for a scheduled meeting after the court orders but the fascist regime denied permission to hold meeting with him, defying a court order.

Waqas also claimed that Punjab police led by “tout” inspector general Dr Usman Anwar made a failed attempt to kidnap him from the premises of the jail, but he managed to avoid the abduction.

He emphasized that the government, lacking a public mandate, was resorting to unlawful and unjustified measures to keep the most popular leader away from the people.

He stressed that 'enough is enough,' emphasizing that the government's days are numbered and Imran Khan's freedom is imminent, who will soon be released from unlawful detention to lead the country once more.

He vowed that the party would organize a massive public gathering in Swabi today (Saturday), where senior party leaders would unveil their future strategy and course of action.

He urged everyone to join the historic gathering, which, he vowed, would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the fraudulent ruling elite. Sheikh Waqas strongly condemned the unabated wave of violence and intimidation against PTI leaders, workers and their families.

He urged the authorities to immediately stop the inhumane and unlawful of kidnapping of PTI members, invasion of homes and destruction of businesses, which would not serve their purposes, rather such brutal tactics would only fuel discord and hatred in the country.

He warned the government that if they fail to change their brutal and fascist policies, they would not even be able to find escape route from the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024