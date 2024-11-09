AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

Judicial orders: PTI condemns govt’s blatant disregard

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly condemned the government's blatant disregard for judicial orders as no PTI leader was allowed to meet party founding chairman Imran Khan on Friday.

He said that the PTI leaders visited Adiala Jail to meet Khan for a scheduled meeting after the court orders but the fascist regime denied permission to hold meeting with him, defying a court order.

Waqas also claimed that Punjab police led by “tout” inspector general Dr Usman Anwar made a failed attempt to kidnap him from the premises of the jail, but he managed to avoid the abduction.

He emphasized that the government, lacking a public mandate, was resorting to unlawful and unjustified measures to keep the most popular leader away from the people.

He stressed that 'enough is enough,' emphasizing that the government's days are numbered and Imran Khan's freedom is imminent, who will soon be released from unlawful detention to lead the country once more.

He vowed that the party would organize a massive public gathering in Swabi today (Saturday), where senior party leaders would unveil their future strategy and course of action.

He urged everyone to join the historic gathering, which, he vowed, would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the fraudulent ruling elite. Sheikh Waqas strongly condemned the unabated wave of violence and intimidation against PTI leaders, workers and their families.

He urged the authorities to immediately stop the inhumane and unlawful of kidnapping of PTI members, invasion of homes and destruction of businesses, which would not serve their purposes, rather such brutal tactics would only fuel discord and hatred in the country.

He warned the government that if they fail to change their brutal and fascist policies, they would not even be able to find escape route from the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Sheikh Waqas Akram Judicial orders

Comments

200 characters

Judicial orders: PTI condemns govt’s blatant disregard

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories