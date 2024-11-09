CM Punjab announces historic package for wheat farmers

LAHORE: Under the vision of "Kisan Khushal, Punjab Khushal," a historic reward package worth billions of rupees has been given to the wheat cultivators on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif so as to attain higher wheat production.

For the first time in the history, free of cost thousands of green tractors and land levelers were announced by CM Punjab for the wheat farmers.

According to the announcement, 1000 land levelers will be given free of cost to the farmers who would cultivate wheat on 12 to 25 hectares of land in Punjab. Similarly, farmers who would cultivate more than 25 acres of land across Punjab will get 1000 green tractors free of cost. The wheat farmers will be given green tractors and land levelers through a balloting process.

The CM said, “The farmers of Punjab will not be left alone and the Punjab government would fully support them. Farmers are our brothers and we would undertake all possible measures for their uplift and progress. The prosperity of farmers and revival of agriculture is our foremost priority in Punjab. Interest-free quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides are being provided to the farmers for wheat cultivation through ‘Punjab Kisan Card’. The Punjab government launched record number of projects for the farmers in few months which is unprecedented in the history.”

Farmers across Punjab can call the Agricultural Helpline (0800-17000) for getting details about the provision of free green tractors and land levelers. The wheat farmers can acquire information on the Agricultural website and Facebook for cost-free green tractors and land levelers. The wheat farmers can also contact the relevant Agriculture Department Extension Office.

