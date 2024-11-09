UAF declared 49th best world university

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has entered the elite 50 universities of the globe by jumping to eight spots and declared 49th best world university in the subject category of Agriculture and Forestry, as per QS subject ranking whereas last year, the UAF was standing at 56th position worldwide.

According to QS General Ranking, it is at 37th number in the South Asian universities, 202 in Asian Universities and 688 world university ranking.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Sarwar congratulated the faculty, staff, ORIC and campus community on achieving another milestone. He said the university was committed to produce the skilled manpower, tangible solution-oriented research work.

