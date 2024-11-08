AGL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.94%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.27%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFBL 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 112.81 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.91%)
HUMNL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.74%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
MLCF 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 184.01 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,866 Increased By 24.3 (0.25%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.2 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,874 Increased By 353.2 (0.38%)
KSE30 28,835 Increased By 49 (0.17%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, gold stocks push Australian shares to over a 2-week high

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 10:33am

Australian shares climbed to over a two-week high on Friday, with mining and gold stocks leading gains as investors welcomed the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis points rate cut, while ANZ Group fell over weak annual profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced by 0.8% to 8,294.9 points by 2331 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve cut the interest rate by 25 basis points as policymakers took note of a job market that has “generally eased”, while inflation continues to move toward the US central bank’s 2% target.

In Sydney, shares of ANZ Group fell as much as 1.5% to A$31.25, after the lender posted 9% drop in annual profit.

Among sub-indexes, mining stocks advanced by 2.1%, on track for their best session since Oct. 14, on the back of upbeat iron ore futures prices.

Heavy-weight miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained between 1.4% and 2.2%. Gold stocks were up as much as 3.6%, snapping out of a three-day losing streak, as gold prices steadied overnight.

As of 2339 GMT, gold fell 0.08% to $2,705.90.

Gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining gained 17% and 5%, respectively.

Technology stocks rose as much as 1.5% to their highest level since mid-October, tracking overnight gains from their Wall Street peers.

However, ASX-listed shares of payments firm Block fell as much as 7.5% and was among the top laggards on the benchmark after its third-quarter revenue fell below Wall Street expectations.

Australian shares struggle for direction as gold stocks drag; NAB tumbles

Shares of diversified miner Mineral Resources fell as much as 2.5% to A$37.50, after it was placed on watchlist by its shareholder HESTA, citing disappointment with the company’s inadequate response to governance issues involving billionaire founder Chris Ellison.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded 1.2% higher at 12,729.82 points, eyeing its best session since early October.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Miners, gold stocks push Australian shares to over a 2-week high

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Read more stories