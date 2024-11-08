Speakers for adopting good agricultural practices

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for adopting good agricultural practices (GAP), adherence to Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and following other global standards to boost exports of vegetables from Pakistan, which reached 1.126 million metric tons valued at $430 million in the Financial year 2024.

The call was raised at the event titled “The Dynamics of Vegetable Exports: Procedures, Quality Control & Value Chain” arranged by the Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC). The seminar, held at the Punjab University, focused on strategies to meet international compliance and expand Pakistan’s vegetable export potential.

Dr Muhammad Anjum Buttar, Project Director (PESP) from the Punjab Agriculture Department, highlighted the importance of vegetables as affordable, nutrient-dense foods and outlined current production trends.

He emphasized the critical role of potatoes and onions, which comprise 70% of Pakistan’s vegetable exports, and discussed the need for Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and adherence to Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Global GAP standards.

Dr Khalid Zaffar, Entomologist at the Department of Plant Protection (MNFS&R), spoke on effective pest and quarantine management to prevent post-harvest losses and meet export quality standards, which are crucial for global trade.

Dr Mubarak Ahmed, Consultant (Agro) at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), outlined the importance of export protocols and compliance with maximum residue limits (MRLs) to ensure competitiveness in international markets.

Dr. Harrem Khalid, a Horticulturist at the University of Punjab, presented best practices for maintaining vegetable quality, with a focus on chillies, tomatoes, and cauliflower.

Ch M Maqsood Ahmed Jatt, Chairman of the Potato Research & Development Board and member of the Punjab Agriculture Commission emphasized the need for research-driven interventions to bridge the yield gap and enhance export readiness.

The seminar revolved around boosting vegetable exports by enhancing quality and compliance with global standards focusing on quality and compliance, product efficiency, vegetable export promotional plans, and collaborative efforts between the organisations forging deeper federal-provincial linkages along with cluster farming for sustainable growth.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO PHDEC, in his closing remarks, reiterated PHDEC's commitment to supporting industry initiatives. He emphasized PHDEC's active role in projects across various sectors, including mango, cherry, and chillies, and encouraged stakeholders to submit project proposals related to the potato and vegetable sectors for further collaboration and support.

