Japanese outgoing envoy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mitsuhira Wada who called on the minister at the Finance Division on Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

During the meeting, views on issues of mutual interest, particularly longstanding bilateral cooperation and shared values and perspectives on regional and global matters between Pakistan and Japan, were exchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024