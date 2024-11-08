AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.99%)
Delegation from World Bank visits Nadra

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from the World Bank, led by Vyjayanti T Desai, Practice Manager for Digital Development in the South Asia Region, visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters today to discuss Pakistan’s progress on key digital development initiatives, particularly in the areas of identity and economy, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The NADRA chairman provided the delegation with a comprehensive update about DEEP (Digital Economy Enhancement Project), a project being implemented with financial assistance from the World Bank which aims to strengthen the economy through digitization.

