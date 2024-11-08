PARTLY FACETIOUS: Trump has returned with the electoral as well as the popular vote

“So the Khanzadehs believe that Trump will, get this, order the release of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless.”

“The two have a lot in common – they were both playboys…”

“Were as in past tense?”

“I don’t think there are many opportunities in Adiala and Trump is 78 years old and as we age…”

“Don’t get ahead of yourself, anyway, both men were subjected to legal challenges that were state sponsored.”

“But Trump was convicted while…”

“Right but one commonality has yet to reveal itself – Trump has returned with the electoral as well as the popular vote and likely control over the two houses for the next two years, the other is still in the limbo stage though we don’t know for how long.”

“Notification Maryam Nawaz says forever, and party leaders parrot her desires.”

“Maybe, but I have it on good authority that there is to be no sale of property held abroad by the Sharifs and the Zardaris and The Brown Pope has a flat in Dubai, and so does…”

“Lessons learned!”

“In my experience, revenge…”

“Is a dish best served cold.”

“Not in this country – we even like our snacks hot, you know samosas and pakoras, and I have it on good authority that President Trump is the same – he values the emotion that generates feelings of revenge a lot more than say forgiveness…”

“I am an animal.”

“Where did that come from?”

“I am neutral.”

“Oh, but we have come a long way since 2022 so you need to identify the animal you are.”

“How about a lion?”

“Nope, the lion pride ain’t gonna taken you on.”

“Leopard, an animal which is a loner…”

“Yes, but you do not have the hunting skills required to survive.”

“How about an elephant?”

“You don’t have the size.”

“OK, I give up; which animal do you think best defines me.”

“Are you going into politics? Yes! So a snake.”

“That’s a reptile and…”

“All non-family members have the potential of shedding their skin so a snake.”

“And if I don’t go into politics and am say someone who draws a salary at the taxpayers’ expense?”

“Woof, woof.”

