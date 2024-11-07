AGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.13%)
Pakistan

Isal-e-Sawab prayers to be held for Najma Zuberi on Saturday

BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2024

Prayers for Isal-e-sawab for Najma Zuberi, mother of Shahab Zuberi, COO at the Business Recorder Group and Finance Secretary, All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), will be held on November 10 (Saturday) between Asr and Magrib prayers.

The prayers will be held at 53/2 9th Street off Khayaban-e-Badban, Phase 5, DHA, Karachi.

Condolences over the passing of Najma Zuberi have been expressed by Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed condolences on the passing of the mother of Shahab Zuberi.

In his message, Naqvi offered heartfelt sympathies to Shahab Zuberi and his family during this difficult time, praying for strength and patience for the bereaved family and for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

