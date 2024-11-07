AGL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.6%)
Pakistan

Govt declares holiday on Iqbal Day

BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 01:07pm

The government on Thursday notified a public holiday on November 9 to celebrate birth anniversary of national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“As notified vide Cabinet Division’s circular No. 10-02/2023-Min-II dated 20th December, 2023, listing Public and Optional Holidays for the year 2024, Saturday, the 9th November, 2024 shall be a public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day,” the notification read.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan also announced a holiday on Saturday.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Saturday, November 09, 2024 being public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the notification said.

Pakistan public holiday iqbal day

