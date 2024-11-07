AGL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.69%)
FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 09:19am

ISLAMABAD: The number of complaints filed by the taxpayers against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has witnessed an increase of 67 percent during 2024 against last year.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Almas Ali Jovindah, Advisor Legal & Media Wing informed that over the past 10 months, the FTO Secretariat received 10,515 complaints, of which 9,900 have been resolved an impressive uptick from previous periods.

He said action against corrupt tax officials is only possible after filing of complaint by the concerned businessman. If a tax officer has taken bribe or speed money, the compliant has to be filed with the FTO. Business community should come to the FTO without any fear of harassment.

Probe into burdening taxpayers: FBR fails to timely submit comments before FTO

Highlighting this achievement, Advisor Legal, and Almas Ali Jovindah, emphasized the notable progress made. Particularly, the proactive use of Section 33 of the FTO Ordinance, aimed at informal dispute resolutions, has surged, streamlining the resolution process for taxpayers.

A key impact of the FTO’s intervention has been the expedited processing of delayed tax refunds. In just ten months, Rs 2.00 Billion was refunded to taxpayers, a marked increase from Rs 17.742 Billion in 2023. Additionally, Dr. Jah has championed a record number of 31 own-motion investigations, addressing systemic issues within the tax administration, reaffirming the and a FTO’s dedication to eradicating taxpayer grievances. In the first ten months of the current calendar year, the number of complaints has increased by 67%.And we have conducted 117 outreach sessions in 2024, he said.

Almas Ali Jovindah stated that FTO’s performance has also been bolstered by a seasoned advisory team conducting extensive outreach efforts to educate the public on their tax rights. This has fostered greater awareness and trust, with taxpayers feeling more secure in seeking redress from the institution.

Technological advancements have further revolutionized the adjudication process. The integration of paperless and remote hearing solutions, such as custom Zoom links, has made proceedings more efficient and accessible for taxpayers worldwide, benefiting individuals in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

