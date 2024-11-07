JI tells ECP: Bano Qabil programme not a political activity

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami has clarified to the ECP that Bano Qabil IT programme is an independent educational initiative with no connection to any by-elections in individual UCs.

JI Karachi Deputy Chief Saifuddin Advocate appeared before the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Central) on Wednesday, submitting a written response to a notice from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), according to a statement by the JI.

The ECP notice pertained to the presence of JI Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman at a Bano Qabil aptitude test event held in a Union Council (UC) slated for upcoming by-elections.

The response said that the programme, according to JI, is academic in nature and aimed at empowering youth through IT courses, not a political activity.

In the letter, JI stated that similar tests were conducted at three different locations across Karachi, drawing participants from various districts.

The event's date had been set well before the announcement of by-elections, with registration open for several months, indicating the program's independent planning.

Saifuddin’s response emphasized that the ECP's letter seemed to be based on misinterpreted or misleading information.

He expressed confidence that the ECP will support efforts to empower youth through free educational programs and acknowledged the role of a popular leader’s presence in encouraging participation in such initiatives.

