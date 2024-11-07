AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,258 Increased By 236.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 28,743 Increased By 78.4 (0.27%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-07

Riba-free banking services: BankIslami launches significant initiative

Press Release Published 07 Nov, 2024 07:33am

KARACHI: BankIslami, a leading Islamic financial institution in Pakistan, has launched a significant initiative to promote its riba-free (interest-free) banking services to individuals of diverse backgrounds and faiths underscoring the bank’s commitment to ethical and inclusive banking practices.

Riba, or interest, is prohibited in many religions due to its perceived unjust nature. By offering riba-free solutions, BankIslami aims to foster transparency and trust, creating a system where every citizen feels empowered to achieve financial stability. This approach appeals to people of all faiths, promoting inclusivity by providing fair and transparent financial alternatives.

The global Islamic finance industry, valued at over $3 trillion, continues to grow, reflecting the rising demand for ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. In Pakistan, the State Bank has outlined a plan to convert all commercial banks to the Islamic banking system in the coming years, reinforcing the country’s commitment to a fully Shariah-compliant financial sector.

The launch event was attended by prominent figures, including the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, who stated, “At the State Bank, we envision a Pakistan where we have a fair and modern financial system, accessible to all, regardless of background or financial status. BankIslami’s vision of ‘Saving humanity from Riba’ highlights a commitment to making banking inclusive for all.”

The campaign’s Tele-Vision Commercial (TVC) features individuals from diverse religious communities. Arjun Singh, a member of the Sikh community, expressed, “This initiative gives us hope,” highlighting the campaign’s impact on fostering inclusivity. Similarly, Lorna Fernandez noted, “Seeing our stories represented makes us feel included,” highlighting the importance of ethical banking practices that resonate with personal beliefs.

The campaign has garnered positive feedback on social media platforms. Users have praised BankIslami for its commitment to ethical banking and inclusivity. One user commented, “BankIslami’s new campaign is a breath of fresh air. It’s great to see a bank promoting services that align with diverse ethical values.” Another user shared, “As someone who values interest-free banking, I’m glad to see BankIslami making it accessible to everyone, regardless of faith.”

BankIslami’s commitment to inclusivity and ethical banking practices positions it as a bank for the people, offering financial solutions that align with the values and beliefs of a diverse clientele.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BankIslami interest free Riba free banking services

Comments

200 characters

Riba-free banking services: BankIslami launches significant initiative

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories