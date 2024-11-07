Ban imposed on HTV in Lahore for 2 days a week

LAHORE: To mitigate smog in the provincial capital, the Lahore district administration has prohibited the entry of heavy traffic for two days a week from November 8 to January 31, 2025; thus, heavy transport would not be able to enter the city on Friday and Sunday.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza presided over a meeting on Wednesday to review the prevailing smog situation in the city. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Nawaz, Deputy Director Environment Ali Ijaz and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the ban on the Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) was imposed under the Environment Protection Act 1997 and action would be taken under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violation. Moreover, arrangements would be made for the supply of essential items to the citizens and there would be an exemption for the supply of medicines, petrol, medical and food items.

While addressing the meeting, the DC said that passenger buses with inspection certificates, ambulances, fire brigade, rescue 1122 vehicles, police vehicles and prisoner wagons would be exempted from the ban. He further said that the administration was trying to control air pollution and the environment department has taken steps to control smog, adding that application of restrictions was necessary due to air pollution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024