Crop residue, other agri issues: Speakers propose establishment of ‘SAARC Agriculture Centre’

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a panel discussion titled, “Inclusive Crop Residue Management and Sustainable Agriculture” have proposed the establishment of a SAARC Agriculture Centre among SAARC countries to address crop residue and other agricultural challenges in the region.

They also emphasised the need for a robust national policy that involves farmers as key stakeholders in the decision-making process.

In a session at the Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) and the Second Sustainability Investment Expo (SIE), organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), the panel featured several experts, including Dr Jing Huang from ESCAP-SSWA, Dr Rajan Sudesh Ratna from UNESCAP-SSWA, India, Dr Dushni Weerakoon from IPS, Sri Lanka, Dr Paras Kharel from SAWTEE, Nepal, Dr Babar Shahbaz from UAF, Imran Shiekh from PBHF, Anjum Ali Buttar from PSEP, Punjab, Sultan Ahmed Bhatti, a farmers’ representative from Gujranwala, Dr Razia Safdar from SDPI, Dr Kashif Majeed Salik from SDPI, Irfan Ahmad Chatha from SDPI, Umendra Dutt from KVM, India, Karan Singh from KVM, India, Rupsi Garg from KVM, India, Usman Manzoor from GGPI, Zawar Kazmi, Head of Agro at PepsiCo, Pakistan, and Dr Jibran Hussain, senior research advisor at TIIKM, Sri Lanka.

They emphasised that crop residue burning poses significant health risks, but it is essential to first consult farmers about their needs. The discussion highlighted the importance of incorporating health system resilience into policies, ensuring that farmers’ perspectives on alternatives to crop burning are considered.

Dr Babar Shahbaz emphasised the importance of developing environmentally sustainable crops, suggesting that while farmers should consider mechanical methods, machinery alone is not a comprehensive solution. He advocated for the implementation of distinct short-term, medium-term, and long-term policies.

Imran Sheikh said we need to ask why farmers are burning the crop residue, because he does not have other option. But let me tell you that crop residue contributes less than 10 per cent in air pollution. Farmer/harvester had no capacity building, training that is why he is burning over 20,000 advisories with a match box of Rs10. This is no debate whether air from India causing smog and health issues in Lahore. Air blows from Pakistan to India as well. Eating biryani is easy but harvesting rice is a difficult task. In our region because of floods, no other crop can be cultivated at larger level than rice.

Dr Razia Safdar emphasised that smog, undoubtedly, leads to significant health problems, highlighting the necessity of incorporating the health system into resilience policies. Umendra Dutt pointed out that this matter transcends mere machinery; it fundamentally relates to behaviour and psychology. While the Green Revolution has positively impacted the environment, it has also resulted in various health issues. He said we have depleted groundwater resources. It is essential to engage with the government, but we must also take personal responsibility. The behaviour of farmers is unlikely to change; however, farmers often possess more practical knowledge than university graduates in agriculture.

Karan Singh, Rupsi Garg, Sultan Bhatti, Usman Manzoor, Dr Rajan Sudesh Ratna, and Dr Kashif Majeed Malik stated that there is currently no official government policy addressing crop burning.

They emphasised that while residue management is not overly complex, a comprehensive policy is necessary.

It is important not to solely blame farmers; sending them notices and arresting them is not a viable solution. Instead, guidance should be provided to farmers on best practices. They advocated for the development of a national policy and the establishment of a SAARC Agriculture Centre at the regional level to foster joint ventures and cooperation, thereby, enhancing connectivity among SAARC countries. They also highlighted the need for political will to achieve these objectives.

