Schools to remain closed till 17th

LAHORE: In response to the escalating smog levels, the Punjab Environment Department (EPD) announced the closure of educational institutions across several districts of the province, effective from November 7 to November 17, 2024. This measure will impact public and private schools up to the 12th grade, including A-level institutions, which will shift to online classes during this period.

The closure will apply to districts including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, and Narowal. Additionally, schools in Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Khanewal will remain closed also.

To mitigate the impact on daily operations, 50% of staff in private and public sector offices will work remotely, with management determining the remote workforce. Official government meetings will be conducted via Zoom and wearing face masks has been made mandatory due to the methane-laden air. Authorities will monitor motorcyclists through safe city cameras to ensure compliance.

These measures were outlined by Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who also holds the environment portfolio, at a press conference on Tuesday. She noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had instructed all relevant departments to prepare an anti-smog action plan eight months ago, which is actively monitored through regular progress checks.

A multi-sectoral approach is currently being implemented, focusing on continuous surveillance of brick kilns, factories, vehicle emissions, and agricultural residue burning. Hospitals have reported approximately 900 cases of respiratory and throat infections attributed to smog exposure.

The areas most affected by high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels include Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad, which have seen the highest concentrations of smog. In response, authorities are launching media campaigns to raise public awareness about smog prevention, as AQI levels are expected to increase in the coming days.

Maryam Aurangzeb also revealed that the Chief Minister will engage in climate diplomacy with India to explore a joint action plan for tackling trans-boundary air pollution, with a formal letter already prepared on the matter.

Health Minister Imran Nazir announced the establishment of smog counters at hospitals to monitor and address the health impacts of smog. Anti-allergy vaccines are being provided to those affected, with 900 patients already reported.

In addition to these measures, Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), issued a notification making it compulsory to wear face masks in open public spaces in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan Divisions under Section 6(1) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997.

