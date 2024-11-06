AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Punjab Police intensify action to prevent smog

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:50am

LAHORE: Punjab Police is actively working to prevent smog and protect the environment. Priority actions are ongoing against factors causing smog across all districts of the province, including Lahore.

The Punjab Police said sources said that 1,074 accused have been arrested in smog crackdown operations in various districts, with 1,351 cases registered against them. In the provincial capital, 73 accused were arrested during the smog crackdown, leading to the registration of 186 cases.

An officer of Punjab Police further said that strict actions are underway against those burning crop residues in Lahore and other districts. In the last 24 hours, 8 individuals were arrested for setting fire to fields and stubble burning, with 20 cases registered against them. Additionally, fines were imposed on 5 accused, while legal proceedings continue against others.

This year, a total of 793 cases have been registered against lawbreakers causing smog by burning crop residues and in other areas, with 615 individuals arrested, 295 were fined, and surety bonds taken from 3,925 individuals.

Regarding the crackdown on vehicles emitting excessive smoke on the roads, spokesperson Punjab police said that in the last 24 hours, challans were issued to 4,684 vehicles for high emissions, with 468 vehicles impounded and 4 fitness certificates suspended.

During this year, over 700,000 vehicles have been challaned for excessive smoke, 154,086 vehicles have been impounded, and more than 10,000 fitness certificates have been suspended.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an increase in the pace of the anti-smog crackdown on highways, industrial areas, and other locations, emphasizing that monitoring through Safe City cameras should expedite actions against vehicles emitting excessive smoke.

Furthermore, he instructed a zero-tolerance approach to ensure strict actions against factory and brick kiln owners and others people who violate smog SOPs.

