Over 3,600 mineral reserves geo-tagged

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Mines and Minerals Department, has successfully geo-tagged over 3,600 mineral reserves using the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App.

This emerged during a progress review meeting on Tuesday, which PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf presided over.

The Chief Inspectorate of Mines App, developed by PITB, enables digital inspection and oversight of mining sites across seven regions. Over 1,600 inspections were completed by 14 inspectors.

Additionally, the system facilitates monitoring emergency rescue equipment and allows timely incident reporting, enhancing safety and compliance in Punjab’s mining sector.

On this occasion, the PITB Chairman said, “This digital solution streamlines mining operations and strengthens real-time compliance monitoring, advancing the mining sector towards greater transparency and safety.”

