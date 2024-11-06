IGP Khattak granted charge of NACTA National Coordinator

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Khalid Khan Khattak, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) has been granted the current charge of National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued here by the Ministry of Interior, Khattak has been granted current charge of National Coordinator NACTA.

Khattak is a career police officer and joined the PSP in November 1995.

He has 29 years of policing experience and served at federal and provincial level both in field and on staff assignments.

During his career, he has served on different portfolios including Sub Divisional Officer, District Police Officer, Ministry of Interior and staff officer/principal staff officer with Inspector General of Police and commanded districts in the field.

He remained as Additional Director-White-Collar Crimes and Immigration Directorate at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and also served as Director-Anti Narcotics Force in three Directorates i.e. International Cooperation (IC), Assets and Financial Investigation (AFI) and Planning and Development (P&D). He remained as Capital Police Chief of Islamabad.

