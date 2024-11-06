AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-06

‘Fiscal outcome in the first quarter’

Published 06 Nov, 2024 07:00am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Fiscal outcome in the first quarter” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Dr Hafiz A. Pasha, deserves commendation for presenting a highly informed perspective on the fiscal outcomes in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25.

That the writer never loses sight of objectivity is a fact that has found its best expression from his conclusion; according to which, “Debt servicing is likely to rise sharply in coming quarters.

Achieving a reduction in the budget deficit from 6.8% of the GDP in 2023-24 to 5.8% of the GDP in 2024-25 will remain a big challenge. Sooner or later, a large mini-budget of taxation proposals may be required to facilitate the achievement of the FBR revenue target and sustain the momentum in the IMF Programme.”

Having said that, I would like to draw the attention of newspaper readers to the fact that the improvement in economic indicators, however modest, is a cause of celebration.

Unfortunately, however, the government or governments, particularly federal and Punjab governments, appear to have gone into a rhetorical overdrive. Little do our rulers, however, know that the country’s economy is not yet out of the woods; each and everyone in the government, therefore, is required to pull his or her socks up without any further loss of time in view of the fact that the economic situation is still far from satisfactory, brooking no complacency.

Tehsin Javed (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

gdp budget deficit Pakistan GDP Dr Hafiz A Pasha Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

‘Fiscal outcome in the first quarter’

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories