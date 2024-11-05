Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Ship-launched ballistic missile: Navy conducts successful flight test

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed Ship Launched Ballistic Missile.

The Weapon System with 350Km range is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision. The Weapon System is equipped with state of the art navigation system and maneuverability features.

Flight test was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff and Senior Officers from Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating Naval Units and Scientists on this excellent achievement.

pakistan navy ballistic missile

