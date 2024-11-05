Organic Agriculture Policy approved: B’stan agri sector poised for transformative shift

KARACHI: The government of Balochistan has approved the Balochistan Organic Agriculture Policy 2024, signaling a transformative shift in the province’s agricultural sector.

This policy focuses on environmental sustainability, economic growth, and strengthening farmers’ resilience to climate change. The move is expected to boost local biodiversity and food security and reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported organic cotton, saving millions of dollars in foreign exchange.

In collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, Balochistan’s Agriculture Extension Department is working with 12,000 farmers across 95,000 acres to advance organic farming practices. In 2023-24, 67,067 acres of organic cotton have been globally certified in key districts, including Barkhan, Lasbela, Kohlu, and Khuzdar. This milestone reflects the province’s growing role in sustainable cotton production.

Commenting on the policy, Muhammad Jahangir Kakar, Special Secretary Agriculture and Cooperative Department, Government of Balochistan said that the policy represents a transformative shift from the province’s current agricultural practices to a more sustainable, ecological and economically viable model for Pakistan.

He shared that WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the Agriculture Extension Department, Government of Balochistan launched a project in 2016 which led to the production of Pakistan’s first ever organic cotton bale, placing the country on the global map for organic agriculture.

He also appreciated the efforts of Laudes Foundation which extended its support into a second phase, continuing until December 2024. “These collaborative efforts have paved the way for the Organic Agriculture Policy 2024,” he added.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan remarked that “WWF-Pakistan is proud to support the Balochistan Organic Agriculture Policy 2024, a significant step taken by Balochistan’s Agriculture Extension Department towards sustainable agriculture that not only bolsters local biodiversity but also strengthens the resilience of farmers against climate change.

This initiative represents a major milestone in promoting organic cotton production, offering a sustainable pathway to economic growth and reduces our dependency on imported materials.

By empowering local farmers and managing over 95,000 acres of certified organic land, Balochistan is setting a precedent for sustainable farming in Pakistan and beyond. This collaboration between local farmers, the government, and key industries demonstrates a collective commitment to a greener and more prosperous future.” The initiative has received significant support from organizations such as the Laudes Foundation, Artistic Milliners, Soorty Textile, Artistic Fabric Mills, Sapphire, and Gul Ahmed.

These local industries are backing the transition toward sustainable cotton farming. Organic certification has been carried out by the Control Union certified under the NOP (USDA) and EU standards, providing access to high-demand markets in the US and Europe.

