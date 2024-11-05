Plots auction: DG FGEHA holds meeting with traders’ association

ISLAMABAD: Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retd), held a meeting with representatives of the Traders’ Association on Monday, at the FGEHA committee room to discuss the upcoming grand auction of commercial plots in sectors G-13 and G-14.

During the meeting, senior officers from the Housing Authority briefed the attendees about the available commercial plots in the auction.

The President of the Traders’ Association, Sardar Tahir, appreciated the Director General’s efforts and shared the association’s concerns and recommendations on behalf of traders and investors. He also thanked the Director General for relaxing certain payment terms, which was seen as a supportive gesture for investors.

The briefing highlighted that the auction will feature prime plots, including a 2224.9 square-yard petrol pump plot on the main Kashmir Highway between the Motorway Interchange and Serena Hotel, a 2602 square-yard mixed-use commercial plot in G-13, four corner commercial plots with double parking in the G-14 centre, and additional plots in G-13’s Bazaar No. 5, G-13/3’s Bazaar No. 6, G-14/2’s Bazaar No. 1, and G-14/3’s Bazaar No. 2.

The Director General instructed senior officers to work diligently to ensure the success of the grand auction, scheduled for November 13 and 14, 2024, at Gandhara Hall, Citizen Club, F-9 Park.

