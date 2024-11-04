AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-04

Family of martyred police officer given house

Published 04 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Police remains dedicated to the best welfare of families of its martyrs. As part of ongoing initiatives, another house has been provided to the family of a martyred police officer for their residence. According to details, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar presented a home to the family of another police officer who embraced martyrdom while performing his duty. A 5-marla house, valued at 13.5 million rupees, was purchased in Gulberg Colony, Dera Ghazi Khan, in line with the family’s preference, for the family of Constable Shehryar Baig Shaheed from DG Khan Police. Constable Shehryar Baig Shaheed had embraced martyrdom in February this year during a clash with dangerous criminals within the jurisdiction of Police Station Kot Mubarak. Constable Shehryar Baig Shaheed’s wife and daughter will now reside in this new house. On the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the Government of Punjab released funds for the house of the martyr’s family.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of Constable Shehryar Baig Shaheed, IG Punjab said that Constable Shehryar baig courageously confronted dangerous criminal elements without regard for his own life. Punjab Police will never forget the supreme sacrifice of its brave son. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that Punjab Police is the custodian of over 1,650 martyrs like Constable Shehryar Baig Shaheed and brave 1700 Ghazis, Every possible step will be continued for the best welfare of the families of martyrs and the veterans.

