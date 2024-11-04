AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
CWFF to be established at SIE, Kohat Road, Peshawar

Published 04 Nov, 2024

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Small Industrial Development Board have agreed to set up a carpet washing and finishing facility (CWFF) in Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Kohat Road Peshawar.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan and SIDB Managing Director Habibullah Arif held here at Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar.

SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, Small Industrialists Association Kohat Road Peshawar patron in chief and former president Engr. Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, the SIE Association President Wahid Arif Awan, Carpet Exporters Khalid Sultan Khawaja, Mazharul Haq, Affaf Ali Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Siraj Khan and Secretary SCCI Sohail Anjum were among members of the exporters delegation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Managing Directors SIDB Zulfiqar Ali, Nauman Fayyaz and other officials concerned.

Before the convening of the meeting, the delegation along with senior officials of SIDB visited various locations in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar, meant to identify a suitable site for the proposed project. Later, SCCI chief Fazal Moqeem Khan and SIDB MD Habibullah Arif agreed in principle regarding establishment of a carpet washing and finishing facility (CWFF) in SIE Kohat Road Peshawar. The meeting informed that the CWFF will be established in the premises of Pak Holland Metal Project.

It furthermore said the CWFF will be established as a Common Facilities Center (CFC) where carpet exporters will be able to get their raw carpets washed and finished.

The meeting decided that SCCI will present a comprehensive proposal for this venture as soon as possible. This proposal from SCCI will be presented for approval in the forthcoming meeting of the Board of Directors of SIDB, it added.

